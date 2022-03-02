Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Short Interest Update

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,400 shares, a growth of 203.6% from the January 31st total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,357,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Verano stock opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.61. Verano has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRNOF. cut their price target on Verano from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Verano in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Verano in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

