Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.200-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Vertiv also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.750 EPS.

Shares of VRT opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Vertiv from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Vertical Research reissued a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Vertiv from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.83.

In other Vertiv news, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vertiv by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Vertiv by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Vertiv by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

