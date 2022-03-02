VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VICI. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.65.

Shares of VICI opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.03. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The business had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in VICI Properties by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,695,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,602,000 after purchasing an additional 314,007 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,389,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period.

About VICI Properties (Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICI Properties (VICI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.