VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Short Interest Up 400.0% in February

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CIZ stock opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.98. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45.

Get VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.