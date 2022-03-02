VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Short Interest Up 400.0% in February

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
CIZ stock opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.98. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%.
