VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Short Interest Down 93.3% in February

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the January 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth $279,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,847 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

CSA opened at $63.13 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $60.24 and a one year high of $71.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.92 and its 200-day moving average is $66.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (Get Rating)

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.