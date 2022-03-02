ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) to report sales of $15.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.84 million and the highest is $16.30 million. ViewRay reported sales of $15.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year sales of $94.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.73 million to $98.83 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $132.05 million, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $144.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRAY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.21.

VRAY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.22. 64,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,995. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $695.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.57. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in ViewRay by 6.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ViewRay by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ViewRay by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ViewRay by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 85,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ViewRay by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 268,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

