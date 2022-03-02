Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires 302 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 308.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,540 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 9,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($68.43) to GBX 4,850 ($65.07) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,723.40.

RIO opened at $82.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $95.97.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $4.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.