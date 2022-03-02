Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 104.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 210.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $122,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $594,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

