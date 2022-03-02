Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $133,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LGL Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.83. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.09 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.