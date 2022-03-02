Vigilant Capital Management LLC Invests $142,000 in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of K. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Kellogg by 48.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

K opened at $63.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.87 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,177 shares of company stock worth $12,187,398 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on K. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

