Vigilant Capital Management LLC Invests $194,000 in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 341.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 332,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after buying an additional 256,956 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,270,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,648,000 after purchasing an additional 866,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth about $400,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 362.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,952,000 after buying an additional 253,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 613.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,399,000 after buying an additional 1,547,374 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CP. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

NYSE CP opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.16. The firm has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

