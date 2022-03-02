Vigilant Capital Management LLC Makes New $116,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TNF LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000.

VGT stock opened at $396.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $335.60 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.17.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

