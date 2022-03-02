Vigilant Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Shares of TXT opened at $71.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.69 and a 200-day moving average of $72.87. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $48.83 and a one year high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.42%.

In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $4,937,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

