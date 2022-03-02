Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.30

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.30 and last traded at $29.57, with a volume of 606321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VNOM shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.87. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.44 and a beta of 2.51.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -1,169.14%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,702,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,685,579 shares of company stock worth $42,571,277 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

