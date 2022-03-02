Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) Coverage Initiated at ThinkEquity

Equities researchers at ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRPX. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,305,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 374.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 37,626 shares during the period. 28.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures non-opioid and non-addictive pharmaceutical products using drug delivery systems for pain management. The company offers products, such as Epoladerm, a diclofenac metered-dose spray film for acute musculoskeletal pain; Probudur (LBL100), long-acting bupivacaine liposomal gel for postoperative pain management; OSF200 for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; and NES100 (Envelta), an exogenous enkephalin intranasal spray for acute and chronic pain.

