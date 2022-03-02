Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,471 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Visa by 46.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $87,276,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Visa by 2,758.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 26,567 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,150,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.21. The company has a market capitalization of $398.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $8,182,755. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

