Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 19,222 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,222 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -66.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.96. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.76%.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SON. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Sonoco Products Profile (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.