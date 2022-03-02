Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 9.1% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 78,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,914,000 after buying an additional 51,169 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 90.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $5,119,386.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total transaction of $3,715,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $181.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.06. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.19 and a 1 year high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is -73.60%.

A number of analysts have commented on CCMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.88.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

