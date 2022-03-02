Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 534 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NMI in the third quarter worth about $231,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 19.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of NMI in the second quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of NMI in the third quarter worth about $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

NMIH stock opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.04. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 47.65% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other NMI news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $1,786,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

