Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 10,082 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,082 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 1,412.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.75.

Shares of NDSN opened at $223.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $189.74 and a one year high of $272.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

