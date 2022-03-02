Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 80,848 Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,370 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 80,848 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Materialise were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Materialise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Materialise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,063,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Materialise by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 52,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Materialise by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Materialise by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,128,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 226,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTLS opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. Materialise NV has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 180.18 and a beta of 0.67.

Several research firms have commented on MTLS. TheStreet raised Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Materialise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

