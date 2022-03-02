Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,854 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.39.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $167.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.67. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $201.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.20 and a 200-day moving average of $164.01.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

