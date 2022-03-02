Voya Investment Management LLC Has $425,000 Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,865 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,353,000 after purchasing an additional 147,007 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,859,000 after purchasing an additional 688,075 shares in the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.3% in the second quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 3,137,591 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,168,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 28.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,267,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,166,000 after acquiring an additional 507,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOG. Bank of America upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 151.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.03%.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

