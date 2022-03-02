Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 465 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 108,455.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 362,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,721,000 after buying an additional 25,544 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in US Ecology in the 3rd quarter worth $421,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ECOL opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.13. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $48.02.
Several research firms have commented on ECOL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.
US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.
