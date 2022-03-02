VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VSE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.97. VSE posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover VSE.

Several research firms have issued reports on VSEC. upped their target price on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter worth about $4,431,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of VSE by 260.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter valued at $3,009,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in VSE by 385.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 46,640 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in VSE in the 4th quarter worth $2,389,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.09. 20,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,966. VSE has a one year low of $36.66 and a one year high of $65.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average of $52.92. The company has a market cap of $611.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

