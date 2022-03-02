Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) Short Interest Up 3,490.9% in February

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 3,490.9% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPCA. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,454,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 58,180 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 442,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. Institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A alerts:

NYSE:WPCA opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.