Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Up 9.4%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.53 and last traded at $36.53. 22,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 843,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.99.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 6.87%.

In other news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% during the second quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,027,000 after purchasing an additional 957,255 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at about $19,389,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 920,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 607,033 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,304,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,528,000 after acquiring an additional 437,819 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 860.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 445,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 399,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

