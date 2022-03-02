Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (WRTBY) to Distribute Dividend of $0.02 on March 29th

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0154 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.
Shares of WRTBY opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.
