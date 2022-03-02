Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.83.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $273.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco has a 52-week low of $233.13 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.21.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Watsco will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSO. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 8.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth $1,200,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth $682,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Watsco by 9.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

