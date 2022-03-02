Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,583 shares of company stock valued at $20,678,423 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO stock opened at $61.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $62.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

