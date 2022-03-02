Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $141.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.57 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

