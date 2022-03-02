Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UMH Properties in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Wedbush also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on UMH. Colliers Securities started coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Aegis increased their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.94.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1,234.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $98,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 129 shares of company stock worth $2,995 in the last three months. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

