Wedbush Comments on Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics in a report issued on Sunday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $858.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $13.93.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 161.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 23,660 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $202,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 157,625 shares of company stock worth $1,346,371 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.