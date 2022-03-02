Wedbush Cuts BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target to $30.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.35. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $76,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $618,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,593 in the last three months. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in BigCommerce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

