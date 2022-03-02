Wedbush Reaffirms Buy Rating for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $236.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $276.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $213.17.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $166.16 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $155.71 and a 52-week high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $1,173,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $623,920.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,328 shares of company stock worth $9,663,776 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

