Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for LivePerson (LPSN)

3/2/2022 – LivePerson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

2/28/2022 – LivePerson had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $18.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – LivePerson was downgraded by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

2/25/2022 – LivePerson was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/25/2022 – LivePerson was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

2/25/2022 – LivePerson had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $32.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – LivePerson was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2022 – LivePerson was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/25/2022 – LivePerson was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/25/2022 – LivePerson was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $76.00.

2/25/2022 – LivePerson was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2022 – LivePerson had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $55.00 to $23.00.

2/18/2022 – LivePerson had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $70.00 to $47.00.

1/28/2022 – LivePerson had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – LivePerson had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $30.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – LivePerson had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – LivePerson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

1/5/2022 – LivePerson was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

NASDAQ:LPSN traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,961. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $68.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $217,940.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 4.3% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

