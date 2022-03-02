Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 565,052 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,662,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565,052 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $15,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUOT. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

QUOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The company has a market cap of $612.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.90.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a negative return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $146.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.87 million. Research analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

