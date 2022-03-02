Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires New Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 150,689 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average of $71.94. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.08 and a 12 month high of $178.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZG shares. cut their target price on Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

