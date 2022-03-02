Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Position in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in MiX Telematics were worth $14,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 157.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 33.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. 36.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MIXT opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. MiX Telematics Limited has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $284.84 million, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

MIXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MiX Telematics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other MiX Telematics news, Director Ian Jacobs bought 520,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $239,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,977,750 shares of company stock valued at $914,765. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

