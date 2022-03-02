Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,490,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 530,300 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $13,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 66,253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLIT opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $926.21 million, a PE ratio of 82.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

