Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Position in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,934,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516,198 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Atreca worth $12,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Atreca during the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Atreca during the second quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atreca during the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Atreca by 27.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atreca during the second quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Atreca alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.05.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. Atreca, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $19.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20.

Atreca Profile (Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.