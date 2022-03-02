Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stake in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 570,098 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $13,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 94,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $2,239,000. 41.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

CCNE stock opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.94. The company has a market capitalization of $427.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.92. CNB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $28.59.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 27.09%. On average, analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.15%.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

