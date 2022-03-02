Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 42,546 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 536,759 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,546 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $12,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the period. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIVB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.37. The company has a market cap of $356.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.88. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

