Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) to Equal Weight

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $19.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $21.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.15% from the company’s previous close.

NYSE:GSBD opened at $19.47 on Monday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

