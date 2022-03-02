WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.000-$12.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.13 billion-$19.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.90 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Shares of WESCO International stock traded up $6.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,685. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.09. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $79.10 and a twelve month high of $140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WESCO International will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $901,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

