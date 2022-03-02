Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Trading Up 13.5%

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 13.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.25. 10,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 82,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. is an oilfield service company, which engages in the provision of contract drilling services. It operates through the Contract Drilling Services and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes Horizon and Stoneham drilling. The Production Services segment comprises well servicing rigs and renting of oilfield equipment.

