Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Trading Up 13.5%

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 13.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.25. 10,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 82,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Western Energy Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WEEEF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Energy Services (WEEEF)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.