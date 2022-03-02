WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Short Interest Down 72.1% in February

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the January 31st total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WHTPF. Berenberg Bank upgraded WH Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on WH Smith from GBX 1,741 ($23.36) to GBX 1,737 ($23.31) in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get WH Smith alerts:

Shares of WHTPF opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.01. WH Smith has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $22.84.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.