WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WideOpenWest, Inc. is a cable operator primarily in the United States. The company provides high-speed Internet, cable TV and phone serving communities. WideOpenWest, Inc.is based in Englewood, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,820. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOW. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 38.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 8.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,368,000 after purchasing an additional 72,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in WideOpenWest by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

