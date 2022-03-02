Widercoin (WDR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,255.00

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Widercoin has a market cap of $15,128.15 and approximately $1,255.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Widercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Widercoin has traded 50.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Widercoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00041716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,918.17 or 0.06669097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,745.68 or 0.99975002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00043764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00047103 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002704 BTC.

About Widercoin

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Widercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Widercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.