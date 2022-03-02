William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PRA Group in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. William Blair also issued estimates for PRA Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRAA has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.46. PRA Group has a 12 month low of $34.83 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 2,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $489,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,061 shares of company stock worth $2,150,916. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in PRA Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,281,000 after buying an additional 230,614 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PRA Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,197,000 after buying an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in PRA Group by 97.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,200,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,944,000 after buying an additional 1,088,315 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in PRA Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,801,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,453,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in PRA Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,933,000 after buying an additional 101,084 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

